Ora Lee GambleAug. 4, 1930 - Sept. 16, 2018Ora Lee Gamble, 88, passed away, Sunday, September 16, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Dr. Morgan Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 19, at the funeral home.Ora was born, August 4, 1930, in Mooreville, Texas, to Buford and Ophelia Johnson. She graduated from Chilton High School. Ora married Herchel Gamble on March 4, 1950, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She worked as an operator for the telephone company and later as a teller for Robinson Bank. She loved fishing, playing dominos and cards. Ora loved talking about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the Baylor Bears. Ora and Herchel were members of Golinda Baptist Church.Ora was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Gamble; four sisters and two brothers.Oral is survived by her husband, Herchel Gamble; two sons, Lucky Gamble of Beckville, Texas, and John Gamble and wife, Deb, of Hewitt; brother, Bob Johnson; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

