Geneva GambleJan. 12, 1927 - Oct. 11, 2019Geneva Juanita Waldsmith Gamble, age 92, of Waco, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Avenue, Waco, Texas. A visitation will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, at the church.Geneva was a graduate of Milwaukee County School of Nursing, Class of 1952. On April 4, 1953 she married Dr. Charles Edward Gamble and they eventually moved to Waco where they raised three children, Jane Ellen, Mary Alice, and Charles E. Gamble, II. Geneva was active in the Waco community. As her children were growing up, she was on the St. Paul School Board, Waco PTA, Waco Safety Council, Family Counseling and Children's Services, St. Louis Mother's Club and the Reicher Catholic High School Parent Teacher's Organization. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church, Waco, Texas. She and Charles were Senior High School sponsors in the 1960's and chaperoned a Mission trip to Mexico. Geneva taught Sunday School, was President of The Women of the Church, and was chair of the Pulpit Nominating Committee. She was also active in The Guild and Women's Bible Circle. Geneva served as President of the McLennan County Medical Auxiliary, Texas Medical Association Auxiliary Northern Regional Vice President, President of Waco Planned Parenthood, Executive Vice President of Waco Society for Historic Preservation, Junior League Charity Ball Chair, Junior League Corresponding Secretary, Founding Director, and Waco Cotton Palace Pageant. She was also President of Central Texas Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults, President of the Thursday Study Club, President of Waco Women's Symphony Council, Cotton Palace Reception Committee Chair, Pageant Program Committee Chair, and Pageant Production Committee Chair.Geneva (MeMaw) had three granddaughters who adored her. Alice, Anna, and Meagan loved to hear stories about MeMaw's childhood in Wisconsin and about her travels around the world with her soulmate, Charles. Favorite stories she shared were about her time working as a Public Health Nurse in Wisconsin, her trips to Russia and East Asia, and the infamous snake in the pool fiasco.Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Iva Schoonover Waldsmith and Buford Waldsmith; brothers, Gerald, Arnold, and Marvin Waldsmith; and daughter, Jane Ellen Bower. Geneva is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Charles Edward Gamble; daughter, Mary Alice Lyman; and son, Charles E. Gamble, II. She is also survived by granddaughters, Alice Lane Lyman, Anna Elizabeth Ousley, and Meagan Rozette Bower.Honorary pallbearers are Gloria Young, Zoe Ann Sheehy, Betty Slade, Betty Porter, and Pat Nielsen.Memorial gifts may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Avenue, 76701, Waco, Texas or to a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
