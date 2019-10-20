Prudencio Galvez, Sr.March 28, 1938 - Oct. 18, 2019Prudencio F. Galvez, Sr., 81, of Waco, passed away October 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. Services will be 7 pm, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation from 5 to 7 pm. Burial will be 10 am, Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Oakwood Cemetery.Prudencio was born April 28, 1938, in Marlin, TX, to Victor and Cecilia Galvez. He married Mary O. Galvez on Sept. 23, 1957. He was employed by Bird Kultgen Ford of Waco for 30 years. Prudencio played golf and spent time with family in his spare time.He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Cecilia Flores Galvez; wife, Mary O. Galvez; grandson, Michael Galvez, Jr.; and two brothers, Domingo and Robert Galvez.Survivors include his children, Isabel Contrasas and husband, Manuel, Susie Galvez, Danny Galvez and wife, Kathy, Michael Galvez, Sr., Prudencio Galvez, Jr. and wife, Kristine, Steven Galvez, and Orlando Galvez all of Waco; brother, John Galvez of Waco; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.The family would like to express a special thank you to the Providence Hospice for their care and support.

