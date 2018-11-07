Katherine GalletsOct. 25, 1987 - Nov. 1, 2018There is another angel in heaven! Katherine Marie Gallets, beloved daughter and sister, was called home by the Lord, November 1, 2018, at the age of 31, after prolonged health issues. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, November 8, at the Schertz Funeral Home in Schertz, Texas. The Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 9, at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family asks that you dress in bright colors on both days to celebrate her life!She was born in Waco, Texas, on October 25, 1987. She graduated from Midway High School in Waco in 2006 and graduated from the University of North Texas in 2010. While attending North Texas she was active in the Society of Women Engineers and placed number one in her graduating class of Computer Science majors. She worked briefly as a computer programmer. Due to health issues she was unable to continue her career. Katherine enjoyed living with her parents in San Antonio during the last seven years. She overcame many obstacles and maintained a happy outlook on life! She had a passion for travel, creating art, reading, puzzles, board games and caring for her cats. Above all she loved the Lord and sought to know him more each day, and she always looked forward to her weekly Bible study at Community Bible Church.She was predeceased by her grandparents, Lawrence and June Gallets of Olean, New York, and Milton and Nellie Reiner, of Tucson, Arizona.She is survived by her parents, Stephen and Beverly Gallets; sister, Carolyn; and many other family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Garden Ridge Library.Schertz Funeral Home & Crematory2217 FM 3009Schertz, TX 78154(210) 658-9224Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.