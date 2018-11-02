Juan Manuel GallardoAug. 20, 1973 - Oct. 31, 2018Juan Manuel Gallardo passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Services will be 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Promiseland Waco with Pastor Rudy Rodriguez officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, Friday, November 2, 2018 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Juan was born August 20, 1973, in Waco, TX, to Manuel and Guadalupe Gallardo. He was a retired tattoo artist at Art N Sol tattoo studio.He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Irene Seniceros.He is survived by his wife, Monica Gallardo, and daughters, Guadalupe Enriqueta, Marisol Ylluvia, Karina Lucero. Brother, Sam Gallardo and wife, Eliza, sisters Rosie Gallardo and Modesta Barron and husband, Arturo. Father and mother in law, Aurelio and Kathy Hernandez, brothers in law, Joseph and wife, Giselle and Daniel Hernandez, and sister in law, Josephine Aviles and husband, Demi. And several nieces and nephews that all loved him very much.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

