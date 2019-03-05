Keith GainesAugust 3, 1940 - March 1, 2019Keith Allen Gaines passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Hewitt Community Church, with Pastor Ken Riley officiating.Keith was born August 3, 1940, in Waco, Texas, to Elmer and Ruth Gaines. Keith loved his God and country, having served in the United States Air Force, retiring after 24 years.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Steve and James Gaines; and sister, Eleanor Pilcher.He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gaines; sister, Donna Smith and husband, Bob; and many nieces and nephews who loved him so much.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

