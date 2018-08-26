Evelyn GaffgaOct. 20, 1926 - Aug. 18, 2018Evelyn Gaffga passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018, following a brief illness. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 28, at Oakwood Cemetery with Dr. Steven Mansen officiating.Ms. Gaffga was born October 20, 1926, in Springfield, Missouri, to Virgil and Hazel Cochran. She moved to Lubbock, Texas, with her family in 1959 and resided there until retirement in 1997, at which time they moved to Waco. While in Lubbock she served as City Secretary for the City of Lubbock for six years. She was also at the Texas Tech Law School during its inception and early development, serving as Secretary to the Dean. Ten years prior to retirement, she was in the financial services business with her husband.At the time of her last illness she has been a longtime member of Hamilton House, serving on the Board of Directors as treasurer for many years. She was a docent at the Fort House Museum and member of Historic Waco Foundation. She loved playing bridge and was a member of the MOAA Spouses Bridge Club, among many other clubs. She was a member of the Central Christian Church, where she served as Elder and Trustee, as well as a Stephen Minister.She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert Gaffga.She is survived by one son, Bob Gaffga of China Spring, TX; and two grandsons, Tommy Gaffga of Brownwood, TX and Jay Gaffga of Waco. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church where a Gaffga Scholarship Fund has been established, enabling young people of the church who are in financial need to attend church camps/seminars/workshops.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
