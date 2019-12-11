Mary GaekeFebruary 1, 1934 - December 9, 2019Mary Pauline Gaeke, 85, of Lott, died Monday, December 9, 2019, in a Temple Nursing Center. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, in First Baptist Church in Lott, with The Rev. Stephen James officiating. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.Mrs. Gaeke was born February 1, 1934, in Waco, to Clay Kyle and Mary Neis Taylor. She graduated as class salutatorian in 1951 from Lott High School and from Central Texas College in Killeen. She married Buford Gaeke on April 3, 1951. She worked as an accountant for the Veterans Administration. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lott, the Order of the Eastern Star, Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, and she was a Cursillista.She was preceded by her husband; two sisters, Betty Helgeson and Cynthia Jane Taylor; and two brothers, Clay Kyle Taylor, Jr. and Richard Taylor.She is survived by four daughters, Lisa Maureen Dean and husband, Glenn, of Waterloo, Illinois, Paula Kathleen Wade and husband, Von, of Fairfield, Kyla Anne Smith of La Marque, and Marina Lynn (Nina) Leeth and husband, Jay, of Temple; one brother, Johnny Taylor of Madisonville; four sisters, Elaine Sims of Lorena, Ann White of Rosebud, Della Goins of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Pam Wise of Fort Worth; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Lott or Powers Chapel Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday December 12, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.

