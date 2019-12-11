Mary GaekeFebruary 1, 1934 - December 9, 2019Mary Pauline Gaeke, 85, of Lott, died Monday, December 9, 2019, in a Temple Nursing Center. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, in First Baptist Church in Lott, with The Rev. Stephen James officiating. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.Mrs. Gaeke was born February 1, 1934, in Waco, to Clay Kyle and Mary Neis Taylor. She graduated as class salutatorian in 1951 from Lott High School and from Central Texas College in Killeen. She married Buford Gaeke on April 3, 1951. She worked as an accountant for the Veterans Administration. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lott, the Order of the Eastern Star, Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, and she was a Cursillista.She was preceded by her husband; two sisters, Betty Helgeson and Cynthia Jane Taylor; and two brothers, Clay Kyle Taylor, Jr. and Richard Taylor.She is survived by four daughters, Lisa Maureen Dean and husband, Glenn, of Waterloo, Illinois, Paula Kathleen Wade and husband, Von, of Fairfield, Kyla Anne Smith of La Marque, and Marina Lynn (Nina) Leeth and husband, Jay, of Temple; one brother, Johnny Taylor of Madisonville; four sisters, Elaine Sims of Lorena, Ann White of Rosebud, Della Goins of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Pam Wise of Fort Worth; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Lott or Powers Chapel Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday December 12, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
-
Retired Texas shrimper wins record-breaking $50 million settlement from plastics manufacturing giant
-
Bost, Jennifer
-
Crews to prep I-35 Brazos bridge for demolition, riverwalk closures expected
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.