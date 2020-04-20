Bobby Wayne Gabbert April 19, 1932 - April 9, 2020 Bobby Wayne Gabbert, age 87, of Weslaco, TX, formerly of Lorena, TX, passed away April 9. Born in Norton, TX. Served 28 years in the AirForce. After his service to his country, Bobby built football stadiums all over the U.S.A. Bobby is survived by his wife, Donna; his two daughters, Debra Hostetter and Brenda Gabbert, Weslaco, TX; and two step-sons, Mark Burton, Norfolk, VA, and James Burton, Jefferson, IA; grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Rudy Garza Funeral Home, Mercedes, TX, is in charge of arrangements.

