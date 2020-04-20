Bobby Wayne Gabbert April 19, 1932 - April 9, 2020 Bobby Wayne Gabbert, age 87, of Weslaco, TX, formerly of Lorena, TX, passed away April 9. Born in Norton, TX. Served 28 years in the AirForce. After his service to his country, Bobby built football stadiums all over the U.S.A. Bobby is survived by his wife, Donna; his two daughters, Debra Hostetter and Brenda Gabbert, Weslaco, TX; and two step-sons, Mark Burton, Norfolk, VA, and James Burton, Jefferson, IA; grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Rudy Garza Funeral Home, Mercedes, TX, is in charge of arrangements.
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.