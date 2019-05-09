Roger FullerJuly 30, 1950 - May 6, 2019Roger Dale Fuller, 68, of Riesel, Texas, passed away May 6, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 12 pm, Friday, May 10, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 10 am-12 pm, Friday, May 10, at the Funeral Home.Roger Fuller retired from Gebos Farm Supply and Ridge Crest Retirement Center. Roger loved country music, dancing and singing especially fond of George Strait and his beer. He was a loving husband and father that had a huge heart. He was one of a kind.Roger was preceded in death by his parents, W.T. Fuller and Thelma Fuller Jackson; twin sisters, Irene Fuller Leathers and Maxine Fuller Stephens.Survivors include his wife, Nancy Fuller of Riesel, TX; brother, Archie Fuller; special brother-in-law, Tommy Leathers; children, Patsy Pledger and husband, Cory, Dena Fuller Wesley, Tammy Jones, Laura Isaac and husband, Tommy, Chris Kingrey and wife, Sherry, and Tim Kingrey and wife, Donna; and seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; eight nephews and one niece.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
