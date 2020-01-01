Garner Dale FullerMay 18, 1923 - Dec. 28, 2019Garner Dale Swilley Fuller moved to her Heavenly home, Saturday, December 28, 2019. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at China Spring Cemetery. A reception will follow at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
