Cleo Marie FullerNov. 8, 1928 - Oct. 16, 2019Dr. Cleo Marie "Cissy" Marschall Fuller passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. A Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Waco with Pastors Patricia Dietrich and Kelsey Fitting-Snyder officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall of Saint Matthew, at 1:45 p.m.Marie was born November 8, 1928, in Mason, Texas, to William Ingo Marschall, Sr. and Cleo Wood Marschall. Marie attended Angelo State University and received a B.A. with majors in Journalism and English from Baylor University. While at Baylor she was a Lariat night editor and a member of Alpha Omega (now Pi Beta Phi), Sigma Tau Delta, the Round-Up staff, and the Baylor Rodeo Association. She was reporter and then permanent class secretary for the Class of 1950.Following graduation from Baylor, Marie taught junior high in San Angelo for one year and worked as a reporter and columnist for the San Angelo Standard Times. She then moved to Houston and was employed by Shell Oil as an editor and then worked as Assistant Editor for the Texas Agricultural Extension Service at Texas A&M University, where she met Dr. F. M. Fuller, Extension Service Entomologist, and they were wed November 27, 1954. Daughter, Cynthia, was born in 1958, and F.M. passed away in 1959. Marie enrolled in The University of Texas at Austin and received a Master's in Journalism and then a PhD in Sociology in 1968. She began work as professor of Sociology at Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas. She taught at TWU and retired as Chair of the Department of Sociology and Social Work in 1992. Upon retirement, she received the title of Professor Emerita. She was president of the Southwestern Sociological Association, president of the Southwestern Social Science Association, and president of Alpha Kappa Phi, International Sociological Honor Society. Marie retired to Austin in 1992, where she was active in a number of cultural and civic activities, including membership in the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Republic of Texas Museum and Headquarters Committee, Austin Art League, National Wildflower Research Center, Lost Creek Garden Club, Pi Beta Phi Austin Alumnae Club, Gillespie County Historical Society, Admiral Nimitz Foundation, German Heritage Society, and the alumni associations for Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She was instrumental in writing grants for the Austin Woman's Club restoration projects.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Coreth Marschall and W. I. "Bill" Marschall, Jr.; husband, Freeman M. Fuller, Jr.; and sweetheart of many years, Stu Richmond.She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia Fuller Frey and son-in-law, Michael Frey III,; grandchildren, Michael Frey IV, Amy Nelson and husband, James, and beloved great-grandson, Charlie Fuller Nelson; two nieces, Madolyn Marschall and Dorothy Marschall; and honorary grandchildren, The Richmonds, Lazar and Alexandra Ilic, and Joseph Pustejovsky; as well as a wide circle of friends and family.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Gillespie County Historical Society, or the Austin Woman's Club.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
