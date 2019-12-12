Norma Fay FulcherMarch 29, 1929 - Dec. 9, 2019Norma Fay Fulcher, 90, of Azle, Texas, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at the graveside in Rosemound Cemetery, Waco, Texas.Norma was born March 29, 1929 to William Henry and Frances Elone Giles Moak in Mexia, Texas. She was married to Norman Fulcher on April 28, 1950 in West, Texas. She enjoyed her career with the U.S. Postal Service.She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.She is survived by her children, Carol Fulcher, Norman A. Fulcher, Jr., and Laura Fulcher Montenegro; grandchildren, Preston Montenegro and Jon-Norman Montenegro; sister, Sherry Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.Biggers Funeral Home6100 Azle AvenueFort Worth, Texas 76135(817) 237-3341

