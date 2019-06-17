John W. FulbrightJuly 25, 1923 - June 14, 2019John Wilbur Fulbright, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, joined his God and made heaven a better place on Friday, June 14, 2019.Visitation will start at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 North 25th St., Waco, TX 76708. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., immediately following the visitation.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon, Thursday, June 20, at St. Louis Catholic Church. The burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 South 12th St., Waco, TX 76706.After the burial, a reception and lunch will be held at Reicher Catholic High School, Deering Center, St. Joseph Hall, 2102 North 23rd St., Waco, TX 76708.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to the Sisters of Saint Mary Namur, 909 West Shaw St., Fort Worth, TX 76110, or Reicher Catholic High School, 2102 North 23rd St., Waco, TX 76708.Full obituary will be forthcoming.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.