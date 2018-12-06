Guadalupe Fuentes Sr.Mar 14, 1924 - Dec 2, 2018Guadalupe Leal Fuentes, Sr., of Waco, went to be with the Lord and Savior Sunday, December 2, 2018.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 7, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 8, at Bellmead Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Rosemound Cemetery, Pastor Albert Fuentes officiating.Please make any donations to Bellmead Funeral Home.Guadalupe Leal Fuentes, Sr. was born March 14, 1924 to Gregoria and Reginaldo Fuentes Sr. in Eagle Pass, Texas.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 50 plus years, Jackie Doris Fuentes; son, Rosario "Ross" Fuentes; brothers, Manuel, Reginaldo "Joe" Fuentes Jr., Esteban, Arturo Fuentes, Sr. and Porfirio Fuentes, Sr.; and sisters, Gregoria Fuentes, Carolina Fuentes, Catarina Fuentes, and Francis Fuentes Castillo.He is survived by his sister, Inez Rodriguez of Waco; sons: Guadalupe Leal Fuentes Jr. and wife, Dolores, of New Mexico, Rudy, Robert and Jackie Fuentes all of Waco; grandchildren, Nicole Campbell and husband, Jimmy, of Waco, Ashley Fuentes of Waco, Jesse Fuentes and wife, Kristi, of Oklahoma, Zane Womack and wife, Cynthia, of Tyler, Shannon Trice and husband, Danny, of Allen, April Ochoa and husband, Martin, of Ingleside, Michelle Fuentes of Waco, David Fuentes and wife, Andi, of New Mexico, Tracy Fuentes of Washington, Angela Driscoll and husband, Joshua, of Canada; and many great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends!Guadalupe served in the United States Army as a Sergeant from March 16, 1943 to October 15, 1945 and fought in WWII. He always enjoyed telling stories of his years in the military as well as watching old western movies in black and white and visiting with his family and friends.He had many hobbies including small engine repair and had his own side business, a lawn mower repair shop where he could work from home and still be close to his family.He loved to fish and browse the flea market and yard sales on the weekends.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
