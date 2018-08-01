Rosa FuentesOct. 28, 1921 - July 29, 2018Surrounded by her family, Rosa Costillo Fuentes went to be with the Lord at home, Sunday, July 29, 2018. She follows in death her late husband of 72 years, Porfirio Fuentes, Sr., the love of her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjamin Magnaye as Officiant. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m., with visitation to follow, Wednesday, August 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Rosa and her husband owned their own business for over 40-plus years. She worked at Piccadilly, serving tea and coffee. Rosa loved to cook and enjoyed her family.She is survived by her three children; son, Porfirio C. Fuentes, Jr., and wife, Gloria; and daughters, Rosie Trevino and husband, Elojio, and Jeanette Castillo and husband, Hector. She has four grandchildren, Michelle Fuentes, Porfirio Felix Fuentes III and wife, Terri, Crystal Monrial, and John Monrial, Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Christopher Hines, Andrianna Hines, Michael Jarmon, Katilyn Salter, and Houston Lares; and three great-great-grandchildren, Dallas Jarmon, Finley Rose Arp, Avery Mican Hines, and two on the way.Pallbearers will be Felix Fuentes III, John Gilbert Monrial, Jr., Christopher Michael Hines, Gregory Daniel Arp, Danny Salinas, and Albert "Berto" Lares. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Anthony Jarmon and George Salinas, Jr.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
