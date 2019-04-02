Victor Fuentes, Jr.Jan. 20 1940 - March 25, 2019Victor Fuentes, Jr., 79, of Waco, TX, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in Burleson, TX. In honor of his wishes, there will be no services.Victor Fuentes was born January 20, 1940, in Waco, to Victor Sr. and Maria Fuentes. He was the former owner of La Fuente Ballroom and The Melody Ranch of Waco. He was a great person and business man.He was known always helping the ones he loved, and for his hard work and honesty. He was a man of God, who loved his family deeply.He leaves behind his wife, Mary Lou Fuentes; three sons, Victor Fuentes III and wife, Martha, Joe Fuentes and wife, Stella, and Nick Fuentes and wife, Kayla; two daughters, Vicky Alaniz and husband, Ralph, Michaela Fahy and husband, Joshua; one brother, Edward "Lane" Fuentes and wife, Gloria; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.In honor of Victor Fuentes, the family would like to thank all the friends and family who loved him. He will never be forgotten, he will always be in our hearts forever and we will miss him dearly.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
