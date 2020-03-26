Kathryn F. Fudge

April 4, 1930 - March 24, 2020

Kathryn F. Fudge, 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Kathryn was born April 4, 1930, in Blair, OK, to Joseph and Jewel Bailey Kuykendall. She married Homer Fudge in 1947, and they spent 66 years together until his passing in 2012. For over 30 years, Kathryn took care of children in her home child care and they lovingly referred to her as "Fudgie". She also loved to knit, sew, and crochet.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Fudge; her parents; daughter, Stephanie Fudge; granddaughter, Crystal Reynolds; brothers, Royce Kuykendall, Charles Kuykendall; and sister, Arlene Bays.

She is survived by her children, Sherron Reynolds, Mark Fudge, Dana Fudge and wife Sheila, Tineca Wells and husband, Kenneth; brothers, Clifton Kuykendall and James Kuykendall; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

