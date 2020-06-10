Brent Froberg April 8, 1943 - June 8, 2020 Brent Malcolm Froberg, born April 8, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, to Lawrence O. and Ruth Froberg, passed away Monday, June 8. A memorial service will be held later, after the threat of viral illness has diminished. He attended Valparaiso, IN, public schools and received both BA and MA degrees in Classics from Indiana University, receiving a Ford Foundation scholarship. He completed his PhD in Classics at Ohio State University in 1971. His teaching career included the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; the University of South Dakota, Vermillion; and Baylor University. Dedicated to the teaching of Classics, he had been executive secretary and a trustee of Eta Sigma Phi, a national honorary student organization that promotes the study of the Classics, and an active member of the Virgilian Society and the Classical Association of the Midwest and South. An enthusiastic College Bowl participant as an undergraduate, he was later inspired to sponsor College Bowl teams, both at USD and Baylor. Brent was also an enthusiastic Metropolitan Opera fan and supporter. He loved music and playing clarinet in high school, in the Indiana Marching Band, and in the Golden Age Band in Vermillion, as well as in the Sioux City Summer Band. He was devoted to Biblical studies, was active in Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship in Indiana, sponsored the I-V chapter at the University of South Dakota, and frequently taught Sunday school classes. He was a strong advocate for the preservation of the environment and for ethical treatment of animals. He was a valued volunteer at the Gospel Cafe and was well-known for his colorful array of bowties. Brent is survived by Gail, his wife of 50 years; his brother, Dr. Kim Froberg and wife, Dr. Linda Froberg; sisters, Sheri Milton, and Wyn Hyzer and husband, John; along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family thanks St. Catherine's Care Center, Community Hospice, and First Baptist Church for their devoted care and attention.

