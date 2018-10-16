Roy E. FrieldsOct. 17, 1944 - Oct. 14, 2018Roy Edwin Frields, left this earthly world, Sunday, October 14, 2018, to join in on God's plan for him. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 17, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 16, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 16, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Ed was the eldest son of Roy A "Andy" and Adine Frields, born October 17, 1944. He graduated from University High School and Sam Houston State University and was employed by the Texas Army National Guard for two and a half years prior to becoming an Adult Probation Officer. He served his community as an Adult Probation Officer for 25 years, retiring in 1998. Ed served his country as a member of the Texas Army National Guard for ten years, six years in the Airborne Unit, and four years in the Armored Tank Unit. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Connally Independent School District for ten years and served on the "Chain Gang" during football season for 21 years, as well as coaching Little League for seven years.He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for more than 35 years and a life-time honorary member of the Knights of Columbus Council #7202. Ed was an avid Bass fisherman and belonged to numerous local bass clubs. He especially enjoyed fishing the Bass Champs circuit with his brother, Roger.Preceding him death were his parents and his brother, Gary Q. Frields.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beverly (Korenek) Frields; daughter, Jennifer Schweizer; son, Ryan Frields and wife, Blanca; an very special grandson, Beau Edwin; his brother, Roger and wife, Paticia; niece, Alisha webre and husband, Greg; nephews, Roger and wife, LuAnne (Butler) Frields, Chad Frields, and Gregory Webre; niece, Kristina; and brother-in-law, George Korenek and wife, Sandy.In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church building fund or the Scott and White McClinton Cancer Center.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
