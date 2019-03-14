Gladyce M. FriedholmMarch 17, 1929 - March 10, 2019On Sunday, March 10, 2019, Gladyce Manley Friedholm died peacefully at age 89. A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 18, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South Interstate 35, Robinson, Texas 76706.Gladyce Highsmith Manley Friedholm was born on March 17, 1929, to Addie Mobley Highsmith and Uel J. Highsmith of McLennan County, Texas. She was a graduate of Waco High School, Class of 1947, and Durham Business College of Waco. In 1949 she married Richard M. Manley, and they shared 35 wonderful years together before his passing in 1984. She later wed Murray Friedholm in 1990, and they had 15 beautiful years together before his passing in 2005.She was an active member of Merak Temple #104 Daughters of the Nile, where she served as queen from 1963-1966. She was also a member of The Altrusa Club and longtime member of Lakewood Christian Church, where she was an active member of the Chancel Choir for 46 years. Gladyce had a passion for music and the arts, which was reflected in her hobbies of writing poetry, floral design, decorating and oil painting.During her time in Waco, she was employed at Texas Parks & Wildlife Department from 1966-1977, and then later with Bailey Insurance Company and Wilkirson-Hatch Funeral Home, before retiring in 1992.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, H.D. Highsmith of Fort Worth, Texas; late husband, Richard "Dick" Manley of Waco; nephew, Charles "Chuck" Highsmith of Tyler, Texas; and husband, Murray Friedholm of Waco.She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Camp and husband, Larry, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; granddaughter, Lesley Camp Bush and husband, David, of Monroe, Louisiana; grandson, Anthony Camp and wife, Aubre, of Monroe; and niece, Sherry Highsmith Crouch of Ft. Worth; as well as four precious great-grandchildren, Calder, Molly Kate and Brodie Bush and Asher Camp.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, or Lakewood Christian Church of Waco, Texas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
