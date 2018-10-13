Roy FreyerJan 24, 1955 - Oct 10, 2018Roy Freyer was taken home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 10, 2018 while surrounded by family and loved ones.Viewing and visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home.He is preceded in death by his father, Ervin Freyer and mother, Louise Freyer.He is survived by his wife, Karen Freyer of Bellmead; son, Keith Freyer and wife, Taylor Freyer; daughter, Kari Ann Daniels and husband, Charles Daniels; two brothers, Doug, oldest of the three and Larry, second to the oldest; two amazing nephews, Charlie and Greg Freyer; and four beautiful granddaughters, ZoeJane, Abigail, KariAnn and Avalynn; and countless cousins.Roy was born January, 24, 1955 and grew up in Crawford, Texas. He lived the farm life, growing up knowing hard work and family is what makes life great. He graduated from Crawford High School with honors and also with a couple of scholarships that he received for playing trumpet in the high school band. Most that knew him growing up called him by a nickname of "playboy Roy" for his love of fast cars and having fun. The back roads of Crawford became a bit safer when he moved to Waco and started his career as a machinist at Crankshaft & Valve Service where he worked until the shop closed in August 2015, with only a brief few years of working at other shops in between.Roy was a great man who had many loves in his life, love of his family, fishing, hunting and touching so many lives during his time with us. He was a very generous man especially when it came to those in need, no challenge was to great and no problem was without resolve. Save a spot for us on that heavenly river and save some fish for us!Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
