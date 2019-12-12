Linda A. FreyerFeb. 2, 1943 - Dec. 10, 2019Linda Freyer, 76, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 14, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX, with Associate Pastor Dee Dee Carson officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Linda was born February 2, 1943, in Waco, Texas, to Howard, Sr. and Marjorie Gray. She worked at Blanton Flowers and retired from Baylor University. She loved quilting, sewing and crafts.Linda was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Marjorie Gray; brothers, Howard Gray, Jr. and Jerry Gray; and great-grandson, Joshua Williams.She is survived by son, Charlie Freyer and wife, Debi, of College Station; son, Greg Freyer and wife, Michelle, of Waco; grandchildren, Cassie Williams and husband, Mark, of Lorena; Jennifer Tadlock and husband, William, of College Station, and Justin Freyer, Ethan Freyer, and Mason Freyer all of Waco; great-grandchildren, Jon, Brandon and Caleb Williams; Kaylan, Cade and AJ Tadlock; sister-in-law, Audrey Hooper Gray; nephews, David Gray of Waco and Scott Gray and wife, Cindy, of Garland; two great-nephews, two great-nieces, two great-great-nephews, and two great-great-nieces.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Linda's name to Human Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Rd, Waco, TX 76706.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

