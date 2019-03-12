Don S. FreyMarch 8, 1943 - March 9, 2019Don S. Frey, 76, of Bosqueville, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be 1 pm, Friday, March 15, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bosqueville Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, March 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend.Don was born March 8, 1943 in Littlefield to Norman and Doris (Stratton) Frey. He worked for Young Brothers Construction from 1961 to 1968. In 1969, he and Don Bryant established Bryant & Frey Construction Co, Inc.He was preceded in death by his parents; Barbara Bartosh, lifelong friend and secretary; and Don Bryant, lifelong friend and business partner.Survivors include his wife, Peggy Frey of Waco; son, Norman Frey of Taylor; daughters, Jennifer Hubbard and husband Ron of Belton, and Tricia Young of Waco; grandchildren, Claire Hubbard, Aubrey Young, Ariel Thomas, James Saulters, and Tabitha Saulters; brother, Mike Frey and wife Charon of New Waverly; and sister, Melva "Ann" Nomicos of Rolling Hills Estates, CA.Pallbearers will be Ernest Sanders, Mike Boyd, James Alexander, John Birchfield, Roger Birchfield, and Ralph Getman. Honorary pallbearers are Ulyss Dean Cox, Mike "NITRO" Joyce, and many dedicated employees of Bryant & Frey Construction thru the years.The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Providence Hospital staff and Providence Hospice. For Don's love of animals and his dogs, memorials should be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
