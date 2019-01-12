JoAnne FrenzelMay 29, 1937 - Jan. 10, 2019JoAnne Frenzel passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with The Rev. Brandon Frenzel, her grandson, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.JoAnne was born May 29, 1937, in Bellingham, Washington, to Lloyd and Margaret Larson. She married the love of her life, Clyde Frenzel, and became an Air Force wife. After living in South Texas, Hawaii, and California, they made Waco home, where JoAnne worked at Cox's and Franklin Fee Pharmacy. She was a member and attended Calvary Baptist Church, where she enjoyed her ministry of visiting the nursing home patients. She would often bake homemade cookies and deliver them on her visit. She loved to make crafts and cheer for the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers and enjoyed shopping in Dallas with her church friends. She especially loved traveling with her husband after retirement and visiting friends and family. Her loved ones will cherish their memories of her, many of which include her quick wit.She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Williams Larson and Lloyd Larson; brothers, Kenneth and Lloyd "Monte" Larson; and her loving husband of 44 years, Clyde F. Frenzel.She is survived by her children, Gary Frenzel of Mountainview, California, Tim Frenzel and wife, Anita, of Waco, and Tracey Lewis of Waco; four grandsons, Brandon Frenzel, Daeric Graeber, Zan Graeber, and Cody Lewis; two granddaughters, Angela Lewis Fortier and Crystal Hill; sister, Marlene Fjeld, who lives in Mesquite, Nevada; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers are her grandsons, Brandon Frenzel, Daeric Graeber, Zan Graeber, Cody Lewis, Christian Perez, and grandson-in-law, Drew Fortier.The Frenzel family would like to honor and thank the Brookdale Lake Brazos Memory Care Unit and Texas Home Health Hospice. Mrs. Frenzel had many who loved her, and her caregivers were among the best.Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association for Research.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
