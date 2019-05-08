James FrenchSept. 15, 1934 - May 6, 2019James "Jimmy" French, of Kosse, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was retired from General Tire in Waco. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., and funeral services at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 9, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, followed by burial in the Kosse City Cemetery.He is survived by three children, Katherine and Charles York of Waco, Archie and Sharon French of Mobile, AL, and Gary French of Waco; grandchildren, Valerie and Matthew Bravo of Lorena, Charles York, Jr. of Waco, and Jessica French of Mobile, AL; and great-grandchildren, Zoey Bravo and Noah Bravo of Lorena.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

