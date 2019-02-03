Gwendolyn FrenchJan. 10, 1927 - Feb. 01, 2019Gwendolyn French of Kosse passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 2-4 PM at the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Kosse with Dr. Rita Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Kosse City Cemetery.Gwendolyn Freeman McCarver French was born on January 10, 1927 in Iredell, Texas to John Anderson Freeman and Gertrude Mahan Freeman. She was called home on February 1, 2019 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. While she seemed to be meek and mild, she was strong, courageous and independent. Gwen graduated from Longview High School in 1944. She completed her Bachelor's degree at Sul Ross University and her Master's degree at Baylor University. She worked as a teacher while raising three children on her own. While retired from teaching, she was also a cattle rancher and enjoyed that greatly. She had a special relationship with her cattle and once told a cow, "You'd better have a calf soon, or you will be gone." The next day the cow had a calf nursing, not her own calf, but she had taken another's calf and looked defiant when the truck passed by as if saying, "See, I have a calf now!" Gwen also put lipstick on before going to see the cows. When asked why, she always said, "The cows expect it." She also took painting lessons after retiring from teaching and had painted many paintings that are prized by her family.Gwen loved going to the Kosse First United Methodist Church. In the past, she was involved with the children's ministry and the church choir. She moved on to becoming an integral part of the church administrative board and chaired her last meeting this past December. She supported the church bazaar by making jelly and bringing cakes for the bake sale. She was the face of the country kitchen booth at the bazaar.She was also instrumental in the community. She participated in the Red Stocking Follies at Groesbeck ISD for many years while she was teaching. The group she was part of always put on a good show. The Kosse annual rainfall by month reported to the Groesbeck Journal had been collected and sent in by her. She was treasurer of the Kosse Community Center for many years and helped plan many community events, attending numerous of them. She volunteered to sell tickets at the Kosse homecoming dance for many years. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and was a member of the Marlin Art League. She participated in four Line-Dancing groups and helped create one of them.In her personal life, she was active with her devotional and prayer time. She enjoyed gardening and raising chickens. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed the successes in their lives. Whether called mom, grandmother, mammer, wife or friend; she was loved by all.Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Patsy Freeman.She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; daughter, Julie Logan and husband, Ricky of Kosse; sons, John McCarver and wife, Rosalinda and David McCarver and wife, Judy; step-children, Kay York and husband, Charlie, Archie French and wife, Sharon, Gary French and wife, Judy. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Sylvia Cardenas, Sheila Wilson, Tamara Lee, Daniel McCarver and Austin McCarver; six step-grandchildren, Carolyn Lee, Jessica French, Valerie Bravo, Anthony Lee, Gary French and Charles York; and seven great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
