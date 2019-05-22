Bennet FrenchNov 28, 1934 - May 16, 2019Bennet E. French, Major, U.S. Air Force, Ret. age 84, of Ross, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Plano. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, May 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Military Graveside Rites will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Bennet was born in Grafton, North Dakota, to Joseph and Alma (Lafreniere) French. On July 22, 1958, he married Dorothy Tichavsky in Abbott. After retiring from the Air Force, Bennet worked for the Waco Post Office for over 20 years. Bennet was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lowell and Gerald French; sister, Marie Glennen; and daughter-in-law, Debbie French.Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Dorothy French of Ross; children, Calvin French and wife, Sharline, of Brimfield, MA, Michelle Mebane and husband, John, of Axtell, Allan French and wife, Daphne, of West; three brothers, Hector French, Joseph French Jr., and Eugene French and wife, Barbara; two sisters, Joan Melchizedek and Adele French; 15 grandchildren; three step grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clerical Endowment Fund, Archdiocese For The Military Services USA at milarch.org or charity of your choice. A memorial guestbook can be found at aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.