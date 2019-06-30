Mildred FreemanJan. 15, 1931 - June 26, 2019Mildred Irene Freeman "Mrs. James Freeman" of Axtell, Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age 88.Mildred was born January 15, 1931, in McLennan County, on the family farm to Henry Clay and Hattie (Upton) Herndon.Following graduating with honors from Axtell High School in 1948, Mildred began her 43-year career at Weight Watchers where she held various position and traveled extensively. Mildred was recognized and awarded throughout her career by her close friend and Weight Watchers founder, Jean Nidetch.Mildred was a beloved and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.She is survived by her husband of 69 years, James Freeman; sons, Jim Freeman, and wife, Peggy, and Wayne Freeman, and wife, Elizabeth; five grandchildren, James Freeman and wife, April, Henry Freeman and wife, Amber, Jennifer Garner and husband, Dustin, Chris Freeman and wife, Ashley, and Patrick Freeman; four great-grandchildren, Braylee Garner, Maylie Freeman, Hazel Freeman, and Oliver Freeman; and cousin, Mozelle Wyatt.Visitations will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the funeral home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.