Mildred FreemanJan. 15, 1931 - June 26, 2019Mildred Irene Freeman "Mrs. James Freeman" of Axtell, Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age 88.Mildred was born January 15, 1931, in McLennan County, on the family farm to Henry Clay and Hattie (Upton) Herndon.Following graduating with honors from Axtell High School in 1948, Mildred began her 43-year career at Weight Watchers where she held various position and traveled extensively. Mildred was recognized and awarded throughout her career by her close friend and Weight Watchers founder, Jean Nidetch.Mildred was a beloved and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.She is survived by her husband of 69 years, James Freeman; sons, Jim Freeman, and wife, Peggy, and Wayne Freeman, and wife, Elizabeth; five grandchildren, James Freeman and wife, April, Henry Freeman and wife, Amber, Jennifer Garner and husband, Dustin, Chris Freeman and wife, Ashley, and Patrick Freeman; four great-grandchildren, Braylee Garner, Maylie Freeman, Hazel Freeman, and Oliver Freeman; and cousin, Mozelle Wyatt.Visitations will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the funeral home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.