Tillman Freeman Jr., 86, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Services will be held in Waco, Texas, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
TC was born May 27, 1932, in Waco to Tillman and Ruby Freeman. After graduating from Waco High in 1950, TC enlisted in the Air Force and served for 23 years. After retiring with honors, he was a vice president at the Great Adventure Amusement Park in Jackson, New Jersey. He then owned and operated the T & J Bowling Lanes in Del Rio, while also working at various amusement parks in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, where he met his wife, Karen Moran. The two were married on February 25, 2002. His passions included Texas Longhorn football, bowling, golf and bird hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tillman and Ruby Freeman; brother, Robert Freeman; daughter, Gerri Lynn Hargis; and grandson, Tillman Freeman IV.
Survivors include his brothers, Charles Freeman and Ken Freeman and wife, Joanna Curt Freeman; son and daughter-in-law, Blake & Terri Freeman; daughter, Gwyn White; Karen's son, David Turmel, and daughter, Kerriann Turmel; as well as granddaughters, Tylene Freeman, Adrianna Turmel and Ashley Freeman; grandsons, Andrew Freeman and his wife, Jessica, James White, Kevin White, Joseph McIntyre, Michael Freeman, Andre Turmel, and Isaiah Turmel; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be military members.
Memorials may be donated to Parkinson's research in lieu of flowers.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
