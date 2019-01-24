J.T. FreemanSept. 7, 1927 - Jan. 17, 2019J.T. "Happy Jack" Freeman, 91, of Troy TX, passed away peacefully at his home. Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 26, at First Baptist Church, 20 Church Ave., Troy, Texas. Interment to follow at Temple Garden of Memories, Temple, Texas. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 25, with Wake to follow from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple, Texas.J.T. is survived by his wife, Juanita Freeman of Troy; son, Roy Freeman Sr. of Pendleton; daughters, Rosie White, Vivian Freeman, Lillian Evans, and Tina Freeman all of Temple; brothers, Harriel Freeman, Hobert Freeman, Obie Freeman, and Alvin Freeman all of Temple, and Horace Marshall of Luling; sisters, Cheryl Abercrombie and Bonnie Carnegie both of Temple; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.Memorial Guestbook may be found at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com.Branford/Dawson Funeral Home718 South 7th StreetTemple, TX 76504(254) 773-2053Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

