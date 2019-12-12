Nadine FreedmanJan. 20, 1928 - Dec. 9, 2019Nadine Freedman, 91, long time teacher and piano instructor, passed away Monday December 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday December 14, at Bethel Methodist, 104 S. Old Robinson Rd., Robinson, with The Rev. Sam Shreffler officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

