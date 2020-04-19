Barbara Franklin August 12, 1938 - April 3, 2020 To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord (2 Cor. 5:8). For Barbara "Bobbi" Jean Franklin, 81, that day was Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence in Waco, Texas. Barbara entered this world on August 12, 1938, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She was the second of four children to Orrin and Annette (Gereaux) Lambert. Upon graduation from MacDonnell High School, Barbara went on to get an Associate Degree in Education from Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire. After college, Barbara's desire for adventure and travel led her to Dallas, Texas, where she started her career as a stewardess for Braniff International Airways. She was extremely proud of her time spent with Braniff and saw many changes in air travel. Barbara was one of the select few who helped usher in the jet age during the 'Golden Days of Flying'. At that time, Braniff stewardesses were required to have grace under pressure, the ability think on their feet, and a desire to see the world on their own terms. Bobbi demonstrated and carried these qualities at Braniff and throughout her life. Bobbi had many adventures and great stories to share of her globe-trotting days at Braniff. Among them was a layover in Mexico where she caught the eye of a matador who then dedicated the bullfight to her. In later years, Bobbi was active in the Clipped B's, an organization of former Braniff stewardesses and flight attendants which was organized for social and community service purposes. While at the Clipped B's, she helped author the cookbook Stirring Moments which raised funds for many local and national charities. It was in Dallas where she met and later married Eugene "Gene" Franklin on June 10, 1961. This was the start of a love story which spanned over 58 years. Bobbi and Gene travelled the world together and went on to have three children; Ronald, Robert and Patti. Bobbi used her degree in education to impart her love of learning to her children. They took these lessons to heart and all three children went on to earn college degrees including one PhD. Bobbi also felt it was important for her children to understand the importance of their civic responsibility. Putting that belief into action, she served as a county election judge. Her grandchildren, Christopher, Courtney, Olin, Blake, and Dalton, were a source of pride and joy to Bobbi. A highlight of her year, and one she planned for many months, was the annual summer 'kid camp' for her treasured grandchildren. Bobbi's interests were almost as varied as her travels. She contributed to the New York Times bestselling book Chicken Soup for the Golden Soul. Bobbi was an avid and competitive Bunko player, always ready to join friends for a good game that she fully intended to win! She was always up for any adventure, small or large, and threw herself into helping out like it was the most fun anyone had ever had. Constantly thinking of others, she was always looking for that unique and meaningful gift to give to a friend or close family member. Bobbi had many friends with whom she had long walks, shopping sprees, lunches, and other experiences. She truly loved these precious friends. A member of Woodway United Methodist Church in Waco, Texas, Bobbi served for many years as the treasurer of the women's group. Bobbi lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of many people. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. Her beautiful life and legacy will forever be cherished by all of those she left behind: loving husband, Eugene Franklin; son, Ronald Franklin and wife, Ruth, of Allen, Texas; son, Robert Franklin and wife, Sheila; along with their children Christopher, Courtney, and Olin of Athens, Alabama; daughter, Patti Woolf of Lorena, Texas; grandson, Blake Woolf of Lorena, Texas; sister, Salli O'Niel and husband, Dennis, of Manhattan, Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that were very dear to her. Bobbi was preceded in death by her father, Orrin Lambert; mother, Annette Lambert; sister, Patricia Larson; brother, James Lambert; and grandson, Dalton Woolf. A celebration of life is to be planned for a future date. Thoughts and memories may be shared at Legacy.com, www.Legacy.com. Memorial gifts in memory of Barbara Franklin may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org, Woodway United Methodist Church, www.woodwayfumc.org, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway, TX 76712, or a charity of your choice.
