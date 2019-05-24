Aaron E. FranklinJune 20, 1940 - May 15, 2019Funeral services for Mr. Aaron E. Franklin will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at The Union Baptist District Association, located at 1925 E. Loop 340. Burial will be at Doris Miller Memorial Park.He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters (cousins), Mary D. Franklin and Anne Massey-Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

