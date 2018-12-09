James O. FrankelNov. 23, 1960 - Dec. 6, 2018James O. Frankel "Jim" passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 10, 2018, at Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Peter Kolb and Father Joe Geleney officiating.Jim was born November 23, 1960, in Bath, New York, to Joseph and Louise Frankel. Jim graduated from Richfield High School and attended TSTC in Waco. He was the owner and operator of The Sports Section, a sports memorabilia and card store known by many in the Waco area. He was a member of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jack Frankel of Waco, Texas, and Joe Frankel of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and cousin "Ray-Man" Frankel of Waco, Texas.He is survived by two sons, Joshua of Edna, Texas, and Joel Frankel and wife, Molly; and grandson, Riley of Rockport, Texas; sisters, Betty and husband, Rodney Dirkx of Minnesota, and Peggy and Leon Leftwich of Waco, Texas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
