Charles FrankeOct. 12, 1952 - July 10, 2019Charles Franke, 66, passed away July 10, 2019. Born on October 12, 1952, Charles was a devoted husband, loving father, and adored Pop Pop to his grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be remembered for his bear hugs, joyful smile and playful spirit. His legacy is his steadfast devotion to God, his family and friends.Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Elizabeth Franke. He is survived by his wife, Linda Franke; children, Rebekah Killian and husband, Travis, and Rachel Neckar and husband, Chad; grandchildren, Avery Killian and Andrew and Jonathan Neckar; brother, James Franke and wife, Beverly; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with Dr. John Crowder officiating.Memorials may be made in Charles's name to FBC West Building Fund, 501 N. Marable, West, TX 76691.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

