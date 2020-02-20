Romulo FrancoSept. 6, 1938 - Feb. 9, 2020Romulo "Roy" Martinez Franco, 81, of Waco, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020.Services are private.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
