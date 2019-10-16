Pete FragaOct. 9, 1947 - Oct. 11, 2019Pete was born in Waco, TX, to Pedro and Pauline Fraga. He was a bricklayer and was employed by Danny Salinas Masonry until he retired in 2009.He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Fraga and fiancé, Josh Soriano; grandchildren, Michael Hamilton, III and wife, Lindsey, Mikayla Hamilton, Victoria Hutchings and fiancé Tony Allen; great-grandchildren, Armani Franklin and Kylie Jae Hamilton; siblings, Simona (Mona) Hernandez, Lorenzo (Ernest) Fraga and wife, Lupe, Ruth Bloxsom, Jim Fraga and wife, Gracie, Pauline Stanley, Rosie and husband, Bob Velasquez, Richard Fraga and wife, Ester; 26 nieces and nephews.There will be a memorial for Pete at Latin American United Methodist Church at 1320 Webster Ave in Waco on Saturday, October 19 from 4-6 pm.

Tags

Load entries