Lorenzo M. Fraga Sept. 4, 1929 - June 14, 2020 Lorenzo M. Fraga of Waco, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. A memorial visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, Waco, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

