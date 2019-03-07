Gilbert N. FragaDec. 18, 1946 - March 4, 2019Gilbert Nevarez Fraga, 72 years old, of Waco, TX, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the Chapel at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

