Dora FragaJan. 2, 1928 - Sept. 28, 2019Dora Fraga, 91, of Robinson, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, with a Rosary recited at 6:30p.m., at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Dora was born January 2, 1928, to Mauricio and Maria Vidalez, in Marlin, Texas. She had a green thumb; every seed she touched grew into a beautiful plant or flower and she was known for her stunning garden. Dora also loved music, dancing and sewing but what she loved most was spending time with her family and cooking for them.Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Fraga; parents; daughter, Clara Castro; four siblings; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.She is survived by her children, Gloria Sedillo, Joe P. Contreras and wife, Connie, and Frank Fraga and wife, Patricia; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

