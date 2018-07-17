Juanita G. FowlerMay 28, 1928 - July 13, 2018Juanita G. Fowler, 90, of Waco, Texas, passed away, Friday, July 13, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Rev. Joseph F. Geleney, Jr., as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Vigil and Rosary service will be at 6:00 p.m., with visitation to follow at 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.Mrs. Fowler was born in Waco, Texas, May 28, 1928, to Joe and Maria (Jacobo) Gonzales. She attended Waco schools. On May 29, 1946, she married the love of her life, Elmer Fowler She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for over 70 years. She was a loving and caring aunt for all her nieces and nephews and to many a second mother.She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband; brother, Joe Gonzales and wife, Lina; sisters, Mercedes Carbajal and husband, Trinidad, Elvira Santillan and husband, Ruth Lilly White and husband; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Whaley.Mrs. Fowler is survived by daughter, Mary Carbajal; nieces, Nancy Lopez and husband, Marshall Jr., Connie Pena, and Juanita Pena; nephews, Trini Carbajal and wife, Donna, Pastor Joe Carbajal and wife, Mary; loving granddaughter, Christina Castaneda and husband, Ramon, Jr.; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.Pallbearers are: Roy (Rudy) Gonzales, Marshall Lopez, Jr., John Pena, Jesse Pena, Ramon Castaneda, Jr. and Ramon Castaneda III.The family greatly appreciates the devoted and loving care given to Juanita by nieces; Juanita, Dolores, and Connie Pena, and nephew, Trini Carbajal.A very special appreciation to Bluebonnet Hospice for the excellent care given to Juanita, our aunt.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
