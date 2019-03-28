Henrietta FowlerAug. 13, 1928 - March 26, 2019Our mother's spirit has departed and she rests in our Father's house today. We have heavy hearts, yet our spirits remain joyful as we celebrate a life lived that was kind, loving, and honorable.Born in Sheldon, Iowa Henrietta (or "Henri" to her friends and family) was raised with her seven brothers and one sister by her Dutch immigrant parents, William and Wilhelmina Keizer, before marrying her beloved husband of 60 years, John Fowler, who preceded her in death in 2012. They were residents of Robinson for many years and were members of the Central United Methodist Church in Waco.Henrietta was devoted to her family always preparing delicious treats after school, serving as a band booster, or being the loudest supportive voice when sitting in the stands of her children's various activities. Never shying away from hard work she held various jobs during autumn months to raise funds for Christmas gifts for the family. She will always be remembered for her steadfast determination and courage when facing obstacles, but also for her caring eyes and comforting smile.Not allowed to attend school past seventh grade in order to help out at the family's homestead in Iowa Henrietta finally obtained her GED while in her 50s that was followed by an LVN degree from McLennan Community College. Education was very important to Henrietta and she instilled that desire in each of her college graduate children.She is survived by her three children, Valerie Fowler (Waco), Dave Fowler (St Helena, CA), and Dr. Brian Fowler (Boerne, TX); her grandchildren, Lindsey Goss Poenitzsch (El Campo, TX), Brianne Kirby (Dallas, TX), Landon Goss (Madison, WI), Morgen Leland (Austin, TX) and Wil Fowler (Haiti); and her precious great-grandchildren, Dean, Jonah, Blair, Alexa, Jude, Emma, and Molly.The family wishes to express our appreciation to the staff at New Hope Living Center in Boerne and Alamo Hospice for their compassionate care.Visitation services will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 29th at Connally-Compton Funeral Home in Waco. A dedication service will be held at 10:30 a.m., March 30th at the historic Friendship Methodist Church in Buckholts, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
