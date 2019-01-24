Jerry D. FountainOct. 29, 1942 - Jan. 17, 2019Jerry D. Fountain was born in San Augustine, Texas, October 29, 1942. God decided it was time to call him home on January 17, 2019.He was preceded in death by his two sons, David Fountain and Dale Fountain. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Laura; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ray Tynes, their children, Zach and Mia; grandson, John David Fountain and his children, Aubry and Kacy; grandaughter and husband, Jessica and Jon Eric Montez, their children, Caden, Cameron and Caroline; grandson, Bryan Fountain and daughter, Cambria; and grandson, Brandon Fountain.Jerry retired from Lehigh Portland Cement Plant. Soon after, he and Laura started their own business, First Fire and Safety Equipment. He was an active member of Lorena Masonic Lodge and progressed to serve a term as master of the lodge. He also served as mayor of Lorena.After retirement, he enjoyed many years of country life on the family ranch in the western part of the state, Bronte, Texas.Jerry will be missed greatly by his family and many friends he gained through the years. He will be remembered for his fun-loving humor and wit. We will cherish all of the memories and fun times we had with him. We are so very thankful he loved the Lord and no doubt is rejoicing in Heaven.Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 26, at the Lorena Cemetery, by Brother Dale Patterson.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
