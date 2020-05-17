James Foster, Jr. Dec. 5, 1940 - May 14, 2020 James Foster, Jr. was called home by his Heavenly Father on May 14, 2020, after succumbing to a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. (Per current Covid-19 Mandates, only 50 people will be allowed in at a time.) Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, at Greater Waco Baptist Church with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. James was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to the late James Foster, Sr. and Louise Foster. He was one of five children. His death was preceded by his four siblings. He was a product of the Tuscaloosa County Public Schools. He was a stellar high school student and a star baseball and football player. He attended Jackson State in Jackson, Mississippi, where he played on the school's football team. He was married to the late Bettye Louise Foster for 35 years. To this union they had five children: Donald (Wanda), Darryl (Tracy), Darbara "Debbie" (Eric), S. Tyrone (Michelle), and Janice (Wallace). James was a great example of a Christian man, he exemplified how to live an honorable life. He set the ultimate example for his children as he showed commitment to God and family, love for others, accepting responsibilities by making the necessary sacrifices. James Foster, Jr. retired as Master Sergeant after 22 years of distinguished military service in the United States Army. He served in many locations including Vietnam; Fort Campbell, Kentucky: Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Panama Canal Zone, Ft. Lewis, Washington; Seoul, Korea; Bremerhaven, Germany, and Fort Hood, Texas. His military awards and decorations included the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (Silver 1 loop), National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 2), Vietnam Service Medal (w/4 Bronze Service Stars), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 1), and the Master Parachutist Badge. James was employed with the United States Postal Service in Bellmead, Texas, where he worked in various capacities and established many great relationships. James retired from the Post Office after 19 years of faithful service. James was blessed beyond measure when he married the loving Bettie Jean Foster in November 1999. James' family increased as he gained additional daughters, Tammie Johnson and an honorary daughter, Crystal Woods. James was truly a family man, he loved all of his children and spoke fondly of them. James was a praying man who prayed for all of his children and he admonished his children to serve the Lord. James professed Christ as his Savior at Clover Creek Baptist Church in Tacoma, Washington, where he served faithfully. James was a dedicated Christian servant where he worked as a Sunday School teacher and as a Deacon. After moving to Waco, he joined Bellmead Calvary Baptist Church (BCBC) under the leadership of Pastor James Adams. James continued his Christian service at BCBC presently known as Greater Waco Baptist Church, under the leadership of Dr. Gerald McKelroy. He leaves to cherish his memory Joanna DeCuuire, his devoted caregiver of four years. His beloved grandchildren Tasha Brazwell, the late Tiffany Brazwell, Dr. Kawanta Durham, Autumn Friedmansky, Donnie Foster, TJ Foster, Eric Simmons II, Christian Foster, Vanessa Foster, Derrick Foster, James Simmons, Jordyn Foster, Nicole Eason, and Ariel Eason; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. His devoted friend, Myra Patterson, and special friends, Lee Butler, Isaiah Philips, Greg Dobbins, Corey Jamison, and Thomas Sanders. James' loving memory will also be cherished by his church family and friends.
