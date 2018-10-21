Doris Ann FosterFeb. 11, 1929 - Oct. 12, 2018Doris Ann (Gummelt) Foster passed away Friday, October 12, 2018. A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 23, with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m., at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough Ave. Following with Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Henry Smith officiating.Doris Ann Foster was born in Lorena, Texas to Walter and Erna Gummelt. Doris received Jesus Christ into her life at nine years. She graduated from Lorena High School and business college. While a secretary in Waco, she volunteered at a mission with her brother, Walter, leading to God's call to full-time Christian service. In preparation, Doris majored in Elementary Education at Baylor. Walter introduced her to then Baylor student, Bill Foster, also a mission volunteer.After dating and graduating, Walter married the happy couple at Doris' home church, Cottonwood Baptist. Doris and Bill graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with Doris receiving an Associates in Religious Education. As Doris helped alongside Bill, they pastored ten different Texas churches, culminating with their service as full-time missionaries in Korea, Venezuela and Belize and short-term missions to Brazil and Mexico. After retiring in San Antonio, they attended Crestview Baptist in Windcrest where Doris was an avid member of the Garden Club and Arts and Crafts. Later they moved to the Wedgwood Senior Living Apartments.After Bill's passing, Doris moved to Ft. Worth and resided at Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living and attended Wedgwood Baptist. Through singing, teaching and preaching, the Fosters passionately sowed the Word of God in every stage of their lives, while Doris, an excellent seamstress, sewed and taught sewing to reach others for Christ. Literally everyone that knew Doris loved her, and she loved her family, including her dear cousins and her cherished friends.Mrs. Foster is preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Bill Foster of 64 years.Mrs. Foster is survived by son, Dr. Preston Foster, M.D. and wife, Lisa; daughter, Becky Clanton, and husband, David; sister-in-law, Dr. Betty Lou Schroeder, P.C.; grandchildren, Kara Foster, Paige Foster, Sarah Clanton and husband, Michael, Elizabeth King and husband, Samuel and Joshua Clanton; niece, Carol Redding and husband, Phillip; grandniece, Callie Redding; grandnephews, Cameron Redding, Cody Redding and wife, Sarah; great-grandnephew, Colton and great-grandniece, Claire.In lieu of flowers, please donate memorials to Cottonwood Baptist Church, 886 FM 2643, Lorena, TX 76655.You are invited to sign the guestbook and read an expanded obituary at www.porterloring.com.Porter Loring McCullough1101 McCullough AvenueSan Antonio, TX 78212(210) 227-8221Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
