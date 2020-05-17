Jason Dean Forsythe July 29, 1976 - May 14, 2020 Jason Dean Forsythe, 43, of Elm Mott, went to be with the Lord May 14, 2020. Memorial services will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel (mandated seating to 50 persons), 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. Jason was born July 29, 1976, in Waco. He was the son of Robert Forsythe and Marcella Jewell of Waco. He attended Connally schools throughout his education. Jason was a Christian believing in God and knowing that life is eternal, love is immortal, and death is only a horizon. He had a passion for family. He always knew how to make you feel welcomed, loved and happy. If you were down, he was always the shoulder to cry on or the laugh to carry on. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children, his grandson and great-nephew. He was a very big jokester and loved to mess with everyone and be an all-around fun loving silly guy. Jason is remembered and loved by his parents, Robert Forsythe and Marcella Jewell; grandmother, Janice McDonald; children, Andrew Forsythe and Ashton Forsythe along with Devin Coleman and their son, Kaison Coleman, and Jessie Cole; sister, KaShawna Nelson and her husband, Larry, and their two children, Colton Nelson and Koy Nelson, along with Kaitlyn Martin and their son, Hazen Nelson; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family. He was welcomed with open arms by his grandparents, Robert and June Forsythe; grandfather, John McDonald; his dog, Wilburt; and his beloved cat, Mama Kitty. Memorial contributions may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue or The Humane Society of Central Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

