David Arthur FornoffJuly 12, 1929 - April 18, 2019David Arthur Fornoff died on April 18, 2019 at his home at The Delaney on Lake Waco due to complications from lung disease. He was 89 years old. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at First Presbyterian Church in Waco, the Rev. Dr. Leslie King will preside. The family will greet friends in the Church Parlor from 1:00 until the service begins.Dave, his wife Dottie and their family moved to Waco in 1974 after he led the effort to select Waco as the location of the first Mars candy factory west of the Mississippi. His site selection team chose Waco above numerous finalist locations in central Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado. Dave then supervised the construction of the plant as Engineering Director, and was later appointed Vice President and Plant Manager, a position he held until his retirement in 1989. The factory has operated continuously since 1975, employing thousands of Central Texans over decades of manufacturing Snickers, Starburst and Skittles. Dave and Dottie have been the hub of a group of a cohesive group of friends transplanted to Waco from around the world.Dave Fornoff was active in the Waco community. His love of philanthropy led him to serve roles such as trustee at Austin College, president of Ridgewood Country Club, elder at First Presbyterian Church, logistics chair of the annual Waco/McLennan County Library book sale, Rotarian, Meals On Wheels volunteer, and benefactor of McClennan Community College and the Mayborn Museum.Dave was known for his kindness, generosity, and even temperament. He had a steadfast dedication to Dottie. And, he could always be counted on for an ever-present sense of humor. Dave enjoyed the companionship of friends as they spent time playing golf and tennis at Ridgewood Country Club, as well as casual and competitive bridge. He loved travelling, and covered the all seven continents of the world with Dottie. Dave was happiest when reading a good book and spending time with family on a Jersey Shore beach.David Fornoff was the son of Arthur Phillip Fornoff and Florence Bell Fornoff. He was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, graduated from Bloomfield High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University in 1950.Dave met his wife, Dorothy Richards Fornoff, when he was a college student at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA and she studied at nearby Cedar Crest College. Upon graduation, they married on November 11, 1950 in Newark, NJ, and raised four children: Richard, Susan, Thomas and Mary. Before moving to Waco, their family homes were in Glen Ridge, NJ; Sparta, NJ; and River Forest, IL.Dave was preceded in death by his parent; and his sister, Janet Hauber. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dottie; their four grown children, Rick Fornoff, Susan Fornoff, Tom Fornoff, and and Mary Beathard. They have seven grandchildren and two great grandsons.Memorial gifts donated in Dave's honor could be directed to one of the many organizations he cared deeply about, including the First Presbyterian Church of Waco, Caritas, Austin College, McClennan Community College, Mayborn Museum, Mission Waco and Meals on Wheels.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
