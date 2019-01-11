Jennie Marie ForeJan. 23, 1940 - Jan. 9, 2019Jennie Marie Fore, 78, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, January 9, at a local hospital. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m., Saturday, January 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco, TX 76708. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St, Waco, TX 76706. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Jennie was born January 23, 1940 in Lorena, Texas. She grew up at the Corsicana State Orphan's Home, where at the age of seven, she met Jody Fore, who would later become her one true love. Jody and Jennie married on February 21, 1958. A little over a year later, they started their family with the birth of their only son, Danny, the family continued to grow with the birth of their four daughters, Sandra, Tracie, Nancy and Cheryl.Jennie loved many things including music and singing but most of all spending time with her family, especially her thirteen grandchildren. She attended the Church of the Open Doors in Odessa, Texas for several years. Jennie was a woman of substance, she taught her children and grandchildren to love like Jesus. If Jennie wasn't out buying her beautiful blouses or favorite pink nail polish, she was enjoying gardening or sitting on her porch swing. Her love, kind spirit and humor will be missed by all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Raymond Harry, Bill Harry, Woody Harry and Gladys Rackley.Survivors include her husband of nearly 61 years, Jody Fore; brothers, Johnny and Bobby Harry; children, Danny Fore and wife, Tracey, Sandra Grisham and husband, James, Tracie Espy and husband, Cecil, Nancy Daniel and husband, Brett, and Cheryl Lee and husband, Stanley. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael Fore, Daniel Fore, Joshua Grisham, Jonathan Grisham, Joseph Fore, Jarred Grisham, Rachel Harlow, Jacob Grisham, Alex Lee, Brenan Daniel, Abby Lee, Railey Daniel, and Chase Daniel; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
