Lonnie Ford, Jr.Aug. 28, 1947 - Sept. 10, 2019Funeral services for Mr. Ford will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, September 21, at Goodwill Baptist Church, Lott, TX. Wake will be from 6:30 to 8 pm, Friday, September 20, at Bethel CIC Church in Ft. Worth, TX.Paul Funeral Home in charge.

